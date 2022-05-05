STORM WATCH: Heavy rain conditions expected Friday, Saturday across New Jersey

New Jersey residents should be prepared for wet weather over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the bulk of the rain is expected Friday night going into Saturday morning.

Thursday’s overnight hours will see cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Friday will start off cloudy, with periods of rain throughout the day. Daytime highs will be in the upper-50s and low-60s. Heavier rain is expected by Friday night. Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-50s.

Saturday will continue to see rain for most of the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid-50s. The rain is expected to stop by the evening hours, with cloudy skies remaining. Overnight lows will be around 49 degrees.

Mother’s Day Sunday will see cloudy to partly clear skies. Daytime highs will be in the upper-50s and low-60s. Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight.

Temperatures will warm for the upcoming week, with the potential to reach 80 degrees by next weekend.