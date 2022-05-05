20 Facialists And Make-Up Artists On How They Prepped Celebrities’ Skin For The 2022 Met Gala

At the Met Gala last week, few looks were as hotly anticipated as Kim Kardashian’s – especially following the jaw-dropping black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her from head to toe last September. Thankfully, she had a similarly unexpected trick up her sleeve for the second half of the museum’s In America exhibition, this time in the form of a gown worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe. It wasn’t just any one of Monroe’s dresses, though: the shimmering, crystal-studded flesh tone gown was worn by Monroe for her infamous performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr President” at John F Kennedy’s birthday in 1962. (Of course, the look being a museum-level piece of fashion history, she wore it only for photos on the red carpet before quickly switching into a replica.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 HOURS AGO