“Albert Wagner found God and art at a gas station in Cleveland. Today, he is one of the most highly regarded outsider artists.” - Nik Cohn, Time Magazine, 1998. Long-simmering plans for a museum dedicated to the work of legendary Cleveland outsider artist Albert Wagner became more concrete this week as Bonita Wagner Johnson and Alenka Banco Glazen announced that the Glazens will donate a building in Collinwood as the home of the museum, which they hope to open in September 2023.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO