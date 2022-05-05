ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Is The Latest Celeb To Rock The Sheer Corset Dress Trend—We Can’t Get Enough!

By Alex Cohen
 4 days ago

Ever since her song “Driver’s License” became a hit, Olivia Rodrigo has been on everyone’s radar…and radio. When it comes to style, the 19-year-old is the epitome of Gen Z—effortlessly mixing grunge and girly y2k trends .

And when we saw the sheer corset dress she recently wore out in NYC, we were instantly obsessed!

Olivia stepped out at Zero Bond in NYC with rumored boyfriend Zack Bia while wearing a vintage-inspired seriously sexy and sheer black corset dress with blue and pink flowers. Olivia loves a mini skirt and a crop top, but this dress showed even more skin than usual.

Unsurprisingly, though, the “Déjà Vu” singer perfectly paired down the sexy dress with punk accessories including fingerless gloves and platform loafers. We also love her shimmering pink eyeshadow (we bet it’s Glossier—Olivia was recently announced as the cult beauty brand’s first celeb ambassador).

Olivia has been on a whirlwind tour for her debut album, Sour , and played two sold-out shows at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. And during her time off,  she served singer-off-duty to the nines with this corset dress.

Olivia is far from the only celeb loving a lingerie-inspired moment. Dua Lipa recently wore a sexy corset top on Instagram that made her followers go wild. And Megan Fox was on the same wavelength as Olivia, wearing a corset minidress on the red carpet with MGK.

