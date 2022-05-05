ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC Nordstrom employee diverted $10K in orders to her home: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An employee at Nordstrom of SouthPark Mall is accused of diverting over $10,000 worth of online orders to her home for her own use, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers received the report of the alleged larceny on April 19.

Officers said an employee, identified as Keisha Richardson, was found to have diverted online orders to her home without purchasing them.

The items were worth over $10,000 in total, according got the police report.

Richardson was charged with felony larceny by employee.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

