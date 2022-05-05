ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta woman with dementia reported missing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Peggy Washington (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — An Atlanta suffering from depression has been reported missing.

Police say 73-year-old Peggy Washington was last seen at 87 Peachtree Street SW in midtown Atlanta around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

They say Washington was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown and black leopard print shoes.

She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Washington should call police.

Father arrested as Snellville police investigate death of infant in hot car

