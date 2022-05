Several Illinois lawmakers are joining a nationwide effort to bring more conservative politics to state legislatures. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, modeled after the House Freedom Caucus in Congress, is made up of some of the most conservative voices in Illinois politics and is chaired by Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland. Other members include Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville; Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur; Rep. Blaine WiIhour, R-Beecher City; and Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Deiterich. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO