Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County could have on-demand public transit in 2023

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 4 days ago
NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said for rural areas like Lawrence County, public transit can often feel “inefficient.”

He said unlike urban areas like New York City or Pittsburgh, riders in rural areas often have to go out of their way to get to a bus stop and are often dropped off away from their specific destination.

Therefore, he said local groups have been working with the New Castle Area Transit Authority (NCATA), where he is on the board, for over a year to implement an “on-demand” public transportation model, similar to the ride-sharing services of Uber and Lyft.

Boyd said the NCATA has been working with engineers from Carnegie Mellon University and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), David Richards, and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership (LCCAP), through its ACTS bus service program.

He said the preliminary data from the research shows that it would be advantageous for the county to implement an on-demand shuttle program, which he said a pilot program of one or two shuttles could be implemented in 2023.

Boyd said the shuttle service would allow riders to get them directly to where they want to go from point to point.

He added if implemented, not only would this service help with costs for the NCATA, but would be the first service of its kind for a rural transit authority in Pennsylvania history.

Boyd said this program, if successful, could serve as a model for other rural communities in the region, such as Mercer and Crawford counties.

Funding for the research of this project was done through PennDOT, and locally through LCCAP, the Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services, the office of Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and the office of Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto.

The NCATA is owned by the City of New Castle in cooperation with Neshannock, Shenango, and Union townships.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

