Ardsley, NY

Ardsley police: Man made several attempts to lure young girls into car

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Ardsley police want parents and students to be on the lookout after frightening luring incidents.

Police say there have been several incidents and luckily, the students involved knew not to get into a stranger's car.

Authorities tell News 12 around 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a man made multiple attempts at luring high school aged girls to his car.

The suspect is described as a white, possibly in his 40s with dark hair and a receding hairline. He was seen driving an older model, red or maroon, four-door sedan.

He pulled up, offered the girls a ride to the school, and told them he was from the Sleepy Hollow area, and that he needed help finding the high school.

"I thought that was really positive that immediately their good sense kicked in, but very scary in the neighborhood," says Robin Sneider, of Ardsley. "The conversation still needs to be had, especially with the younger kids who might not be so aware," adds Lindsay Astor, of Ardsley.

Police say these incidents occurred in the Hartsdale section of the Ardsley School District, the village boundaries overlap into several other municipalities.

Police want to make sure everyone is aware of these incidents and to keep a lookout for a vehicle and male that match the description. They say if you see the man and car, call 911, or Ardsley police at (914) 693-1700.

