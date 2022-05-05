ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen to miss royal garden parties

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VThVX_0fTgYUPL00

The Queen will miss the royal garden party season and be represented by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace has said.

The head of state, who has mobility issues, has missed a number of major events this year but has been carrying out virtual engagements and her other duties.

Garden parties will be staged from next week for the first time in three years and are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are invited to the monarch’s home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DY6EI_0fTgYUPL00
The Queen during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

The Queen attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in March with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds.

She reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month, and celebrated her 96th birthday privately on April 21 at her Sandringham estate.

Last October, the Queen spent a night in hospital and spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate to visit Wales during Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales during the extended Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend, Buckingham Palace has announced. William and Kate are among senior royals who will tour the UK as the nation marks the Queen’s 70-year reign with a series of events. The Earl and Countess...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Garden Parties#Uk#The Royal Garden Party
newschain

McGuinness works his magic with Pretreville

Pretreville provided trainer Ado McGuinness with another big-race victory in the Group Three Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown. The County Dublin-based trainer has enjoyed a memorable 12 months, thanks in chief to the exploits of his dual Group One-winning sprinter A Case Of You. A winner at Dundalk earlier in the...
SPORTS
newschain

Airline passengers forced to wait outside airport for hours

Thousands of passengers flying from Birmingham Airport were forced to wait in long queues outside for several hours as the aviation sector continues to suffer from staff shortages. The situation on Monday morning was described as “absolute chaos” and “manic” by travellers on Twitter. One person...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Europe’s big clubs urged to put fans first ahead of Champions League reform

Europe’s big clubs were again urged to put fans first on Sunday ahead of a big week of talks on Champions League reform. A proposal to allow two teams the safety net of a place in the new 36-team league phase of the tournament post-2024 based on their historic European performance has faced long-standing opposition from the continent’s domestic leagues and from supporters’ groups.
UEFA
newschain

Gemmell eyeing Ascot and Cheltenham targets for Paisley Park

Popular staying hurdler Paisley Park will stay in training next season with the Long Walk and Cleeve Hurdles the aim, according to his owner Andrew Gemmell. Thoughts of going novice chasing were put on hold last season because of the dry autumn, with the now 10-year-old preferring softer ground. However,...
SPORTS
newschain

Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe’s resilience after edging past MK Dons

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth lauded the resilience of his players after they absorbed some heavy pressure from MK Dons to reach the League One play-off final. The Dons were the dominant team at Stadium MK in trying to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg but could only manage a Troy Parrott header in the first half as they fell agonisingly short.
SOCCER
newschain

Hong Kong leader says Chinese patriots now firmly in charge

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing from start to finish. Ms Lam’s comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted...
POLITICS
newschain

Mark Cavendish sprints to 16th career Giro d’Italia stage victory

Mark Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary. In the 36-year-old’s first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, he powered to the front with around 300 metres remaining and held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take victory in Balatonfured.
CYCLING
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City moved a step closer to retaining the Premier League title by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham. At the other end of the table, Everton boosted their survival hopes, Leeds dropped into the bottom three and Watford were relegated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy