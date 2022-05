TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many roads in Muskogee County have turned into rivers as rain continues to fall and at least one bridge is at risk of collapse. The Muskogee County Emergency Management Director put out an alert to people living in the area of 40th and Okmulgee Street to stay off the roads due to flooding.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO