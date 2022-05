CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were killed after two early-morning crashes involving Charleston County deputies on Savannah Highway. CCSO said the first crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Savannah Highway near New Road in Hollywood. Three people died in the crash and Savannah Highway was shut down into Monday morning. A deputy was […]

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO