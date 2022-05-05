ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867). Editor. A native of Charleston, DeBow graduated from the College of Charleston in 1843. He was admitted to the bar the following...

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Grateful for the challenges and encouragement I found in South Bend

Nearly three years ago, I’ll never forget standing in the lobby of the County-City building in downtown South Bend, locked arm and arm with a diverse and beautiful group of people of faith. These leaders in Faith in Indiana were clergy and lay leaders, young and some with a few years, Jewish and Christian, all with a desire for justice and transformation for our community. We were praying before taking the trip up to Mayor Pete’s office to talk with him about gun violence in our city. It was an issue that I became all too familiar with during my...
SOUTH BEND, IN

