Shooting Victim Found in Boyle Heights Intersection

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located by Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responding to reports of a victim down in the intersection of East 6th Street and South Anderson Street at approximately 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Zak Holman / KNN

Los Angeles City firefighter/paramedics responded to the location in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and transported the victim to a local area hospital in serious condition suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

LAPD officers at the scene did not have information regarding the victim’s gender, age or ethnicity.

Officers are looking for information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Currently there are conflicting reports as to whether the victim was dropped off at the location or ran to the intersection after being shot.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the LAPD Hollenbeck Station at (323) 342-4100, or online at www.lapdonline.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

