ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Murray withdraws from Djokovic clash in Madrid due to illness

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9LSP_0fTgVGlG00

May 5 (Reuters) - Andy Murray has withdrawn from his last-16 match against world number one Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday due to illness, tournament organisers said.

Three-times major winner Murray was set to face Djokovic for the 37th time in a highly anticipated clash on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital.

"Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness," organisers wrote on Twitter.

"Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court."

Former world number one Murray, who had earlier said he would skip the claycourt season in order to protect his fitness, accepted a late wildcard in Madrid and beat Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in his opening two matches.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal upset by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz makes epic history

On Friday, Rafael Nadal was playing in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open against fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz. For only the second time in 2022 Rafael Nadal lost a tennis match, dropping to Alcaraz 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. But what is truly remarkable is that this was the first time in Nadal’s illustrious career that he lost a match to a teenager on a clay court.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek: "I like Paula Badosa and Garbine Muguruza"

After Ashleigh Barty's unexpected retirement from tennis at the age of 25, the undisputed ruler of the WTA Tour has certainly become Iga Swiatek, the 20-year-old Polish girl who already has a career slam title, won in 2020 on Parisian clay-courts. In 2022 the Iga, thanks to Barty's retirement, reached...
TENNIS
US News and World Report

Red-Hot Alcaraz Beats Djokovic to Reach Madrid Open Final

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the next. The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing. And so does the hype over tennis’ newest sensation. After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, the 19-year-old Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Madrid: Carlos Alcaraz overpowers Rafael Nadal and sends clear message

It will take something special to stop Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid! A four-time Caja Magica champion Rafael Nadal did not have that on Friday, as the youngster beat him 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and 28 minutes. Alcaraz overpowered Nadal for the first time in three encounters, experiencing an injury in the second set and starting all over in the decider to leave the king of clay behind and set the semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid Open#Spanish
Reuters

Zverev blames scheduling for 62-minute defeat in Madrid final

May 8 (Reuters) - World number three Alexander Zverev blamed the ATP Tour's scheduling for his underwhelming performance in Sunday's Madrid Open final where Carlos Alcaraz stormed to a 6-3 6-1 victory in just 62 minutes. Alcaraz had knocked out Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the previous two rounds...
TENNIS
Reuters

Corica cites title-winning record as pressure grows at Sydney FC

May 8 (Reuters) - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica defended his record at the A-League club as speculation grows over his future at the helm of the side he has led to two titles following their failure to qualify for the end-of-season finals series. Sydney can finish no higher than...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy