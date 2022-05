Sedalia, Mo – The Sedalia City Council will have a work session following a special meeting with Burns and McDonnell presenting the Water Master Plan. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Citizens can join the meeting using their mobile phone, computer, tablet, or Ipad at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/578973061. If you are new to the GoToMeeting it may be easier to download the app through https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/578973061 and then register yourself.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO