ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ex-Aberdeen assistant Willie Garner appointed to board as non-executive director

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbHYD_0fTgTdwH00

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former Aberdeen assistant Willie Garner has been appointed on to the Pittodrie board as a non-executive director.

Garner played for the Dons between 1975 and 1981, winning the League Cup in 1976 and then the title under Ferguson in 1980.

He returned to Aberdeen in 1984 after a spell as Alloa player/manager and helped the club win five major trophies during two years as Ferguson’s number two.

Garner, who then went into a career in banking and finance with Lloyds and Scottish Widows, said he was “incredibly honoured” to be appointed.

He added: “It’s obviously been a really tough season but I’m convinced the vision and strategy is the right one for the club.

“This includes the new structure that’s been put in place within the football operation, player identification and recruitment department.

“I do believe we’re on the right path to delivering the results the club and its fans want to see.

“It often takes a season or two when you go through a transition, however, I’m very excited to be joining the board at this time and looking forward to contributing to the club’s sustainable success.”

Chairman Dave Cormack added: “A credible and authoritative commentator on the game, Willie is well respected in footballing circles and the business community.

“His love for Aberdeen and his passion for and knowledge of the game made him an obvious candidate when we were looking to add depth and breadth to the board.

“Having recently retired from a successful business career in banking and finance, Willie will bring both commercial acumen and football knowledge to the board and provide valuable input and advice as we look to execute and deliver on the club’s strategy.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Taoiseach urges DUP to enter power-sharing Executive

The Irish premier has said that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is wrong to place conditions on the return to power-sharing in Northern Ireland. The unionist party, led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has insisted that it will not form an Executive until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.
WORLD
newschain

Cultural venues in England to receive up to £128m in funding

Cultural venues across England are due to benefit from up to £128 million of funding to help improve accessibility to the arts, the Government has announced. Public libraries, galleries and museums are among the venues that are due to benefit from the money, which will also be used to help safeguard the institutions’ futures.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Willie Garner
newschain

Airline passengers forced to wait outside airport for hours

Thousands of passengers flying from Birmingham Airport were forced to wait in long queues outside for several hours as the aviation sector continues to suffer from staff shortages. The situation on Monday morning was described as “absolute chaos” and “manic” by travellers on Twitter. One person...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Ex Aberdeen#The Pittodrie Board#Lloyds#Scottish Widows
newschain

DUP urged to ‘step up’ and enter Stormont Executive

The DUP has been urged to “step up” and enter a new Stormont Executive. Alliance Party leader Naomi Long also warned Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party that it would be “foolhardy” to “overplay their hand” in demands for the UK Government to take action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
POLITICS
newschain

William and Kate to offer message of support to the lonely

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to offer support to those suffering from loneliness in a special message to the nation for Mental Health Awareness Week. William and Kate will take part in the Mental Health Minute on Friday, which will be broadcast to more than 20 million people across 500 radio stations.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ant and Dec to host Prince’s Trust Awards for 10th time

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the annual Prince’s Trust Awards for a 10th year as it airs on ITV for the first time. The Prince of Wales, founder and president of the trust, will also attend the event in May, which celebrates the achievements of young people supported by the charity.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Demand for warehouse space continues to soar as online boom lifts prices

The battle for logistics space is continuing to intensify despite the cost-of-living crisis and shoppers’ return to the high street, according to new data. Demand for warehouses soared during the pandemic as shoppers increasingly moved online. However, new figures from real estate experts at Colliers reveal that take-up and...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Hong Kong leader says Chinese patriots now firmly in charge

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing from start to finish. Ms Lam’s comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted...
POLITICS
newschain

South Korea’s president calls for peace with North in farewell speech

South Korea’s departing president has defended his policy of engaging North Korea, saying in his farewell speech that he hopes efforts to restore peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula will continue. Moon Jae-in leaves office on Tuesday following a single five-year term, handing over presidential power and responsibilities...
POLITICS
newschain

Early voting begins ahead of Australian election

Early voting is under way in Australia’s federal election, with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls. Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the centre-left Labour Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy