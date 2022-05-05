STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy soaking rains into Saturday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain Friday into Saturday night with chilly, gusty winds expected for Mother's Day.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the morning, with showers arriving by midday and lasting through the evening. There will be periods of heavy rain. Highs near 61. Lows near 52.

Saturday: Moderate to heavy soaking rains and breezy to gusty winds. Highs near 53. Lows near 46.

Sunday: MOTHER'S DAY - Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Expect breezy winds to linger. Highs near 60. Lows near 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs near 65. Lows near 47.

Tuesday: Warm and sunny. Highs near 68. Lows near 52.