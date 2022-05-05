ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Aiken Regional hosting hiring fair to staff new ER

By Kim Vickers
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- New job report numbers show more openings are available across the country – and that includes here at home. Thursday, May 5th, Aiken Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event to staff a new freestanding ER in North Augusta. It’s called the ER at Sweetwater.

North Augusta only has two prompt care locations: Doctor’s Care and Piedmont. If there is a true emergency, patients have to be taken to Aiken Regional or a hospital in Augusta. This new freestanding ER, located near Exit 5, will be full service.

The nearly 11,000 square foot ER will have 6 exam rooms, 3 rapid medical exam spaces and a total of 10 treatment areas. It will also have full service radiology and labs. It will be open 24/7 and continuously staffed with a doctor.

Aiken Regional will be hiring Registered nurses, CT and x-ray techs, Medical Techs and Patient Access Representatives among other positions.

What’s happening this weekend in the Augusta area?

City Councilman, Eric Presnell, says the ER at Sweetwater will be good for the medical community and North Augusta’s economy. He believes it will take some pressure off of existing ER staff and boost the city’s economy too.

“A lot of people don’t know but my wife is an ER nurse and I mean they are busy,” Presnell said. “I’ve always said that seeing how busy they are and how high demand nurses and doctors are to this area, I think it’s going to be huge. I think it’s going to make a huge impact and I think it’ll be great for the whole community.”

Applicants should come prepared with a CV and to interview on site. You may also receive an offer on the spot.

The hiring fair will take place at the Crowne Plaza at at 1060 Center Street in North Augusta, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

