CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer returns ahead of the calendar date, according to our forecast. Skies will gradually become less cloudy tonight as lows remain mild in the upper 50s. Then, sunshine will be with us for most of Monday along with strong southeasterly winds. Gusts will be particularly strong in the morning through the early afternoon, with 30 to 45 mph gusts likely during that time. The longest those gusts will stick around will be in our northern zones.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO