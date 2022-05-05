ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DPD searching for suspect accused of killing a mother of 3

By Alex Bozarjian, Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Police are in search of a person who shot into the home of Princess Dobbs, a mother of three, killing her.

Dobbs was only 36 years old and police say she was an innocent bystander.

The mother was killed inside a home after a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side Sunday.

Police are looking for this light-colored sedan that is possibly a Chevy Cruze.

On Wednesday night, the Dobbs family held a vigil for Princess.

Her sister was fighting back tears when we spoke to her. She tells 7 Action News that Princess died in her arms.

"My sister was gone in 9 minutes," Precious Dobbs said.

Princess was her only sister.

On Sunday night, the siblings were sitting at the kitchen table when someone fired shots in her house.

Precious says her sister got hit and died before the ambulance arrived.

"It's not fair how this happened to her. Like it's not fair. It's not fair," she said.

Princess has 3 kids including a 2-year-old.

"Her kids are hurting. My kids are hurting. We already don't have our mother and now I don't have her and I'm by myself," Precious said. "Like y'all took my sister away from me."

Family and friends gathered on Rockdale Street for the vigil.

But Precious says parties were more fun when her sister was there. That's why they released balloons into the sky colored blue—Princess's favorite color.

"It's a way for all of us to unite at one time and share what she meant to each individual person," she said.

Precious is begging anyone with information on this shooting to come forward. You can call in a tip anonymously at 1-800-speak up.

"We need prayers for our mental stability like that's a lot. Don't nobody deserve to be taken away from their kids," Precious said. "Stop this senseless killing like that was senseless. Y'all didn't know who's house you were hitting like it's not worth it. She didn't have nothing to do with nothing."

