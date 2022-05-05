ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jose Mourinho pokes fun at Tottenham sacking ahead of Conference League semi-final

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jose Mourinho isn't looking ahead to the Europa Conference League final just...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Europa League#Conference League#The Stadio Olimpico#Roma#The Premier League Lsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
90min

90min

536
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy