The sunshine is back on Monday! It is still going to be a bit cool and windy, especially at the coast south of Boston over the next few days. Outside of 128, we return to seasonable temperatures as early as Tuesday. If you have been waiting for some warmth, there is good news for you. A bigger warm-up is on the way by the end of the week. Right now we are forecasting temperatures in the 80s by Friday, the first time we have seen that since last September!

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO