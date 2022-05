National Moscato Day is Sunday, May 8. End the weekend off right with getting some of your favorite bottles delivered right to your door. Moscato is a white wine, known as a sweet dessert-time drink originating in Italy. Some of the most well-known brands that make moscato are Stella Rosa Platinum, Cupcake Moscato, Barefoot and Sutter Home. For National Moscato Day, you can get bottled delivered to your door through one-time services like Drizly, or subscription based deliveries like Bright Cellars and, Wine of the Month Club.

DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO