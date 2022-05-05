ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liverpool Celebrates "Scouse Solidarity" With 2022/23 Home Jersey

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021/22 season reaches its conclusion, Liverpool has looked to the future and launched the home kit it will wear for the upcoming 2022/23 season. The. kit is inspired by the city and its population, with Liverpool’s classic red...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

PSG Talon Enlists Tommii Lin for 2022 MSI Kit

PSG Talon has just unveiled its newest Mid-Season Invitational kit for 2022. This time around, the eSports team has enlisted Los Angeles-based Korean American artist, Tommii Lin to add some artistic touches to the jersey. Tommii Lim’s signature black and white styles can be found in the player’s number and...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nike Elevates This Blazer Low With Floral Embroidered Uppers

Much like the Air Force 1, the Blazer is one of the most minimal silhouettes in the. lexicon, and it’s because of this that it leaves plenty of room for design interpretation and imagination. Up next for the Sportswear catalog is this Nike Blazer Low that has been styled with floral-embroidered uppers.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
hypebeast.com

Jamal Smith and adidas Skateboarding Reveal New Adimatic Collaboration

‘ strategy for growing its Skateboarding category has primarily been through collaborative initiatives. In recent memory, we’ve seen the Three Stripes division link up with Jason Dill and Kader Sylla for sneaker team-ups, and now its welcoming pro-rider Jamal Smith into the mix. The iconic creator of the ‘Tornado Spin’ move (look the YouTube video) lends his creative vision to the Adimatic — a classic model from the 90s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Max Verstappen Wins in Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull‘s Max Verstappen gained control of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix with an early aggressive takeover of Charles Leclerc to stay ahead and become the reigning world champion. The race marked Verstappen’s third victory this season and also the second consecutive race that the Red Bull team bested...
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Nike Expands Air Max 97 Terrascape With “Black/White” Colorway

Is updating its Air Max 97 Terrascape catalog with a new “Black/White” colorway. The new edition is the latest offering in a lineup of Terrascape silhouettes. Dipped in shades of charcoal, slate gray and light gray, the shoe has been crafted with recycled materials. In addition to utilizing breathable mesh materials, the shoe is outfitted with white stitch detailing, web-like mudguards and a multicolored speckled midsole.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Ferran Torres
hypebeast.com

M Huncho Taps Yung Bleu for Transatlantic Link-up “Who We Are”

Following up on his recent solo effort “The Worst” along with his two collaborative singles with Giggs (“Lean”) and Headie One (“Warzone”), North-West London artist M Huncho, has released his latest pre-album record, tapping Alabama-born rap star Yung Bleu for “Who We Are”.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Kevin Concepts and the Air Jordan 4

After purchasing a pair of fresh Nike kicks, has the idea of ever flipping the shoebox into a lampshade ever sprung to your mind? It certainly has for Kevin Bui — also known as Kevin Concepts — who is a self-taught creative/maker based out of Portland, Oregon. For the Pacific Northwest native, sneakers have become an area of interest and avenue of expression, and along the way, it’s led him to the cutting room floor. This affinity has afforded him the opportunity to put the world on notice as he has now amassed a sizable following for his unique upcycling methods of morphing sneakers and their various components into covetable and functional products.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy