Stocks Off To Worst Start Since WWII - What That Means To YOUR bottom Line

Not only is the economy struggling due to the Biden-flation, which is at a 40-year high, it's been a rough start to the year for the stock market as well.

"The market is off to it's worse start since World War II" said KTRH money man Pat Shinn, "If we look at the first 4 months of the year for the Nasdaq, it was was the worst start since 1971 when the Nasdaq was implemented, and then of course we've got for the S&P 500, the worst start since 1939."

So what is really going on?

"There are 3 things weighing on the market" Shinn told KTRH, "One is inflation, and more importantly what is The Federal Reserve going to do? How many times are they going to raise rates? The other one is clearly the war in Ukraine, and last but not least, what is going on in China."

There is one 'R' word, and that would be rates. But what about the other one? A recession?

"It's very, very possible that The Federal Reserve is going to create a recession" Shinn explained, "When we look at the last 10 rate hike cycles, we got a recession out of 7 of them. Only 3 times did we get a so-called 'soft landing' or no recession. It's a legitimate concern."

We are all concerned, but Shinn says there's still a chance we can pull out of it.

"Right now rates are so, so low that it's going to take a number of rate hikes before that becomes an issue" Shinn said, "I think we're going to be in fine shape once we get some clarity on these 3 items. One, how many times The Fed going to raise rates? Two, the war in Ukraine, and three Covid in China."

