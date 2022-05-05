ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's Truth Social supports Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, CEO says

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026oTL_0fTgN2Cf00
Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File Photo

  • Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said Truth Social is "all for" Elon Musk buying Twitter.
  • "Someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants," Nunes added.
  • He joins a growing chorus of conservatives cheering the idea of a Musk-owned Twitter.

Donald Trump and his social media venture, Truth Social, are happy that Elon Musk is set to buy Twitter , Truth Social's CEO Devin Nunes told Fox Business .

"We're all for it," Nunes said, speaking about Musk's proposed acquisition of Twitter. "We encourage Elon Musk to buy it because someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants."

Nunes also appeared to imply Trump had encouraged Musk to acquire Twitter.

"President Trump basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it," Nunes said. He did not make it clear whether Trump had spoken to Musk directly.

Truth Social and Musk did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider outside of usual US working hours.

Nunes joins a growing chorus of conservatives celebrating Musk's proposed purchase of Twitter .

Some, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, believe he will restore suspended accounts as Musk has signaled he will want to loosen Twitter's rules around content moderation — a move which experts told Insider could inflame hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

During his term as president Trump claimed, without evidence, that he was the subject of anti-conservative censorship by Big Tech.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021, following the Capitol riots. Twitter said it suspended him due to "the risk of further incitement of violence" after Trump posted a video telling rioters "Go home. We love you; you're very special."

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Musk is dismayed that Trump is still banned from Twitter .

Trump launched his own social media app , Truth Social, in February 2022. The launch was fraught with technical problems , and weeks after launch the app was largely empty of posts — including from Trump himself .

Musk pointed out in a tweet last week that Truth Social was ahead of Twitter in Apple's App Store, and said in a follow-up tweet that Truth Social existed because Twitter "censored free speech."

In a previous interview with Fox News, Trump said he wouldn't be returning to Twitter even if his account was reinstated.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

