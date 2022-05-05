ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis pledges $14 million to fight red tide in Florida

usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis pledged millions of dollars in state money Wednesday to combat red tide across the state. Much of the $14 million will stay in the greater Tampa Bay region. Nearly $5 million will go to the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg...

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
Fatherly

Floridians Hit Back at Governor DeSantis’ Plan to Dissolve Disney District — Here’s Why

Another update in the Florida versus Disney saga over the company’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, shows that Governor Republican Ron DeSantis’s plan to dissolve the district isn’t going to happen without a fight. Last week Disney hit back and now, Florida residents are taking aim at the Governor. Here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mote Marine Laboratory#Hillsborough#Desantis
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis To Sign Bill That Designates November 7 As ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s Public Schools

A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

2 people from same area win $1 million each playing scratch-off game at Publix

SARASOTA, Fla. – Two people from Sarasota both won $1 million playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. According to the Florida Lottery, Evan Fried, 42, purchased his winning ticket at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, and Sandra Rmus, 54, purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
Florida Phoenix

With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The governor was trying to make a point about cartoons the other day when his memory got fogged by false nostalgia. That’s likely to happen when your sparring partner is a gigantic mouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages […] The post With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy