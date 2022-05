LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) MoDOT will close the Bagnell Dam Bridge will close on Monday for repairs to the surface of the bridge. This is the final phase in the bridge rehabilitation project which started in September of last year and closed the Highway 54 bridge over the dam for months. The bridge The post MoDOT to close Bagnell Dam Bridge Monday for repairs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO