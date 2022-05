Cloud cover will continue to move out this evening with skies becoming mostly clear and temperatures cooling down into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light winds. Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday with the return of some sunshine and winds trying to pick up out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Our warming trend will continue for Mother’s Day although clouds will stat to filter back in for the area but highs should still manage to top out in the middle 80s for most. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least the middle part of next week.

