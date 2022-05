BOSTON — The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a girl from Puerto Rico. Officials believe Michelle Delfi-Feliciano is still alive and could be in the area of Boston or Lawrence, Massachusetts. She also could be in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Georgia or Pennsylvania. Other areas of interest are Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO