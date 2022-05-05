Ball: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) _ Ball Corp. (BLL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $446 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.

Ball shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined nearly 10%. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

