A Bedford community group showed its appreciation for local school employees’ hard work and dedication by showing up with coffee and donuts throughout April. The Bedford Township Lions Club chose seven dates last month to deliver coffee and donuts to Bedford Public Schools workers, including teachers, administrators, bus drivers, and custodians. The drinks and snacks were donated by Erie Restaurant, which is owned by Lions Club members Todd and Trudy Hershberger.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO