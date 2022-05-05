ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for the rest of the world

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlm0h_0fTgIFqK00

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating it could overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women in more than half of U.S. states could either lose the ability to get an abortion or see their access drastically rolled back.

It would be a major shift in abortion law in the U.S., but human rights advocates say such a move could also weaken reproductive rights across the world.

The move would "damage the global perception of the United States," Amnesty International's secretary-general, Agnès Callamard, said in a statement . It would also "set a terrible example that other governments and anti-rights groups could seize upon around the world in a bid to deny the rights of women, girls and other people who can become pregnant," she said.

Many countries, including some with large Catholic populations, have actually been making it easier to get an abortion in recent years.

Ireland legalized abortion in 2019, Argentina legalized it in 2020 and Mexico 's Supreme Court voted to decriminalize abortion last year. In February, Colombia 's highest court legalized abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy.

But with the U.S. poised to upend the nearly half-century-long constitutional protection for abortions, advocates warn that repressive governments across the globe could use the move to justify future crackdowns on their citizens.

The Supreme Court's draft opinion is a "step in a very dangerous direction for everyone in the United States and a frightening signal to authoritarians around the world that they can strip long-established rights from their countries' people," said Licha Nyiendo, chief legal officer of the group Human Rights First, in a statement .

It could lead some countries to adopt new restrictive laws, said Tarah Demant, Amnesty International's interim national director for programs, advocacy and government affairs. Other countries could point to the U.S. to legitimize their own policies restricting reproductive rights, she told NPR.

For example, she said Poland, which has faced significant criticism from the European Union over its near-total ban on abortion, would be able to argue that the U.S., a close ally, has done much the same.

"You're looking at an emboldened anti-rights movement," Demant said.

She said striking down Roe v. Wade would also erode the steady progress made in the global push for greater abortion rights.

"Women and people who can get pregnant have been fighting for decades globally for the most basic right to health care, to be able to control their bodies," Demant said.

"And here, the United States, where we have had this basic protection, though it's never been enough, is rolling it back. What a slap in the face to the generations of people who fought for this right. To backslide at this level ... it's unimaginable," she added.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Human Rights First#Amnesty International#Catholic#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Why this Supreme Court case could result in ‘the greatest loss of religious freedom in generations’

A public high school football coach in Washington state gathered players at the 50-yard line to kneel, bow their heads and pray. The school district repeatedly asked him to move his prayer to somewhere less conspicuous, as to avoid the appearance of the school’s endorsement of a religious view. He refused and argued that the school violated his religious freedom, and a prominent right-wing legal group took up his case, which is now before the US Supreme Court.The case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences beyond the football field, potentially shrinking core First Amendment protections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Argentina
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
80K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy