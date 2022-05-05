ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) _ Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $112.8 million.

The Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $808.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $764.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $473.2 million, or $8 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Vista Outdoor expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion.

