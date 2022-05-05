Summer heat continues, weather aware Friday
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We will continue with the summer-like pattern with temperatures soaring to the low 90s for most and limited rain chances. A pop-up shower and storm will be possible but like we’ve seen over the last few days, most will be dry.
Weather Aware Friday: Better chance for storms will come on Friday thanks to a cold front. A slight risk or level 2 out of 5 for the entire area with wind the primary threat, tornado risk is very low but not zero so we’ll need to watch this set up closely. The set-up appears to show good late morning early afternoon strong winds aloft from west to east and the surface winds picking-up from the south. This will be necessary for the build-up of high bases thunderstorms, with good updraft and hailCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0