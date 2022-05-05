ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Miller’s Ale House Boca Raton Shut By Health Inspector

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago

ELEVEN LIVE ROACHES UNDER DUCT TAPE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRE SITUATION WORSENS: Fire West Of Boca Raton Now 11,000 Acres

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:48 p.m. Friday, the L39 fire which is in the Everglades west of Boca Raton is now 11,000 acres. The fire has more than doubled since our report at 7:30 this morning. Officials say it is 35 […] The article FIRE SITUATION WORSENS: Fire West Of Boca Raton Now 11,000 Acres appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Claims Assault At Boca Raton Town Center Mall

But References “Sheriff’s” Office, Not Boca Raton Police Which Handles The Mall. Boca PD Confirms Incident But Not Asking For Assistance Locating Suspects As Of Mid-Day Sunday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman took to social media Sunday to claim a “vicious” assault […] The article Woman Claims Assault At Boca Raton Town Center Mall appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC HAVOC: Big Week Of Problems Ahead For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation tells BocaNewsNow.com that major projects affecting traffic are set to continue this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The following list is provided to us by FDOT:  I-95 from south of […] The article TRAFFIC HAVOC: Big Week Of Problems Ahead For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Boca Raton, FL
Health
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Not Hucking Around, Tom Sawyer’s Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited

Multiple “High Priority” Violations. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tom Sawyer’s Country Restaurant and Pastry Shop is in a bit of trouble. The Boca Raton location was cited by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation for five high priority violations, four intermediate violations, […] The article Florida Not Hucking Around, Tom Sawyer’s Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Beaches in Florida

Florida's coastline provides a wealth of vacation options for people from all walks of life. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly spot to enjoy the sun and sand or a party-centric venue where you can let loose and have some fun, there's sure to be a beach in Florida that's perfect for you. And with almost 1,200 miles of coastline, you'll have plenty of beaches to choose from! So pack your bags and head down to the Sunshine State for some sun, surf, and sand. You won't regret it.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Metrodesk Media#Millers Ale House
BOCANEWSNOW

Home Prices In Boca Raton Soar, While Delray Beach Sees Huge Decline

Inventory Remains Low In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, According To Latest Elliman Report. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Single family home sale prices in Boca Raton continued to rise in the first quarter of 2022, while prices in Delray Beach dropped. The latest Elliman […] The article Home Prices In Boca Raton Soar, While Delray Beach Sees Huge Decline appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Businessman Charged With Battery, Strangulation

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton businessman is facing a battery charge following his arrest Saturday by the Boca Raton Police Department. Anthony Galgano of Sugar Plum Drive is charged with “battery — touch or strike,” and “battery — commit domestic battery […] The article Boca Raton Businessman Charged With Battery, Strangulation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Bicyclist Run Over By Man After Calling Him “Grandpa”

POLICE: Joseph Baccaro Drove SUV Onto Sidewalk, Hitting Bicyclist. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Joseph Baccaro apparently didn’t like being called “Grandpa” by a bicyclist in the area of Tradewind Road and Judge Winikoff Road on Monday. Baccaro, according to […] The article West Boca Raton Bicyclist Run Over By Man After Calling Him “Grandpa” appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BOCANEWSNOW

Lotus Homeowner, With $1.3M House, Jailed For Grand Theft

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in the upscale West Boca Raton community of Lotus just traded her home for a temporary stay in the Palm Beach County Jail. Kimberly Schrier, of the 8500 block of Dearborn River Way in Lotus, was arrested […] The article Lotus Homeowner, With $1.3M House, Jailed For Grand Theft appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRES STILL BURNING: Smoke Blankets Much Of Boca Raton, Delray Beach

Roughly 7000 Acres On Fire. Not A Great Day For Outdoor Activity. EPA: Much Of South Palm Beach County Smelling Smoke… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smoke continues to cover much of Boca Raton and Delray Beach Friday morning, as two sizable fires continue […] The article FIRES STILL BURNING: Smoke Blankets Much Of Boca Raton, Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: Military Trail at Boca Delray Country Club

MILITARY TRAIL IS CLOSED AS OF 4:15 p.m. CAR OVERTURNED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — (DEVELOPING AT 4:12 p.m.) — There is a major crash right now on Military Trail in the area of Boca Delray Country Club. At least one vehicle has overturned. […] The article CRITICAL CRASH: Military Trail at Boca Delray Country Club appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Seven Bridges Home Confiscated By U.S. Government, Delray Beach Wire Fraud

Tracy Jedlicki Pleaded Guilty To Wire Fraud. Government To Take House, Ring, Necklace. Sentencing This Month. Husband Jeffrey Jedlicki Also Pleaded Guilty, Previously Served Time For Wire Fraud. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States is preparing to take another home in the […] The article Another Seven Bridges Home Confiscated By U.S. Government, Delray Beach Wire Fraud appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Cole Goldberg Facing Homicide Charge

ATTEMPTED MURDER, ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO DROWN GIRLFRIEND. Booked Into Jail Early Monday Morning. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Is Arresting Agency. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:35 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022: Goldberg, according to Fish and Wildlife Officers, attempted to drown his girlfriend by holding her underwater on Lake Boca. The alleged attempted […] The article Boca Raton’s Cole Goldberg Facing Homicide Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EXCELL AUTO: Federal Trustee Accuses Scott and Kristen Zankl Of Lying

FEDERAL FILING: “The primary assets of the Debtor are moveable and can be transferred and secreted away with relative ease, as has been demonstrated by the current lack of possession of all such vehicles.” READ THE DOCUMENT, LIST OF MISSING CARS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 […] The article EXCELL AUTO: Federal Trustee Accuses Scott and Kristen Zankl Of Lying appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
L. Cane

The Oldest Building in Florida, According to the Discoverer

The United States is considered a young country in comparison to older countries like China and Japan. But that doesn't mean that there aren't very old buildings within the United States. The website the Discoverer recently released a list of the oldest buildings in each of the fifty states. The task wasn't straightforward because the site had to carefully consider what constitutes an actual building structure and whether a newer structure added to a ruin or an old foundation would count as a building.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy