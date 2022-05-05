ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

INDOT Seal Coat Operations Begin Monday

 4 days ago

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the start of spring seal coat operations. Beginning Monday, INDOT maintenance...

WTHI

INDOT proposes fix for busy south Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a chance you've been frustrated with the traffic trying to cross U.S Highway 41 near Chick-Fil-A in Terre Haute. Vigo County Commissioners are looking for your input to address the problem. Commissioners say this area can become easily congested for drivers. That's why they...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana’s $125 taxpayer refund begins to rollout

(WNDU) - Hoosiers should be receiving a $125 dollar automatic taxpayer refund!. Last month, Governor Holcomb announced the refund would total around an estimated $545 million, quoting conservative fiscal leadership as a primary reason for the overflow. Refunds are now being sent through direct deposit for those who have filed...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Unique & Luxurious Shipping Container Hotel Coming To Indiana

A new unique hotel will be opening in Indiana this year that is unlike any hotel you've probably ever stayed in before. We have featured several unique lodging destinations in Indiana throughout the years. It's always cool to break away from the norm when you're on vacation and stay someplace memorable that is unlike the average hotel. That's why places like Airbnb have become such a hit over the past few years. Well, now we can add another unique place to stay in Indiana that you just might want to experience for yourself.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

17 Weird Laws In Indiana And Interesting Attractions

The Hoosier State is rich in culture and history, however there are some interesting, often outdated, laws on the books that will leave you questioning them and wondering why they were implemented in the first place. Indiana also contains some interesting roadside attractions. Let’s dive in!. Weird Laws In...
INDIANA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Brown County horse farm offers healing to Hoosiers

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — You can bet Lisa Bowman will be watching the Kentucky Derby this weekend on WTHR. "Yes!" said Bowman, the founder and president of Hope for Hearts Horse Farm in Morgantown. While Bowman knows how physically dominant the Derby horses can be, she sees a different side...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Semi rollover partially blocks I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A semi-trailer rolled on Interstate 65 at the State Road 44/Franklin exit Sunday morning, partially blocking both northbound and southbound traffic. The semi came to rest over the median, perpendicular to the travel lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-65. Fire crews responded...
FRANKLIN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

A crash slows down U.S. 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed that a crash slowed down traffic on U.S. 41. The crash happened near the Panda Express. This is an ongoing situation, continue to follow our website for the latest details.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Multi-million dollar project tabled at Terre Haute City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An out-of-state company is hoping to make a multi-million dollar investment in Terre Haute. But the project is now facing delays for full approval. We first told you about Boulder Industries coming to Terre Haute last month. The company is planning to make a $40 million dollar investment in the community and bring 60 well-paying jobs.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local library in jeopardy of closing down

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley library is in jeopardy of closing down. Over in Sullivan County, the Hymera Community Library is now calling on the community to help them stay afloat. The library has been serving the Hymera community since the late 80s. Now they're in jeopardy...
HYMERA, IN

