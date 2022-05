The Eagles will have several new faces in their personnel department before the 2022 season begins. Another notable name is out of the picture post-draft. 10-year Philadelphia executive Tom Donahoe will part ways with the team, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, who notes the sides decided not to work out another contract. A post-draft meeting led to this conclusion, and Donahoe will follow several execs out the door in Philly this offseason.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO