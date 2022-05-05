ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today will be dry before we see a soggy Friday

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today there will times with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will reach the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the north and will be...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Soggy weather can lead to spotty flooding

Soggy weather will continue into the start of the weekend as not one, but two, areas of low pressure will track across the region. Because the rainfall can exceed 2” in places, there can be flooding along small streams and creeks and in areas of poor drainage. Because of this, most of the region is under a flood watch until early Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Clear & cool tonight, beautiful stretch of weather ahead

High pressure continues to move into the region tonight and that will allow for quiet but cool evening. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be light and variable overnight. Milder weather and sunshine return for Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs back...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

We will have a soaking rain today

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will be cloudy with rain and fog. Today will be cloudy with rain. The rain will continue into Saturday. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Centre, Huntingdon, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Somerset counties until 2:00 PM on Saturday. Use caution while you travel, if you come across a road covered in water, you want to turn around and take a different route. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Briefly this evening the rain tapers before it picks back up tonight. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with fog and more rainfall.
HUNTINGDON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy