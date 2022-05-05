Today will be dry before we see a soggy Friday

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will be cloudy with rain and fog. Today will be cloudy with rain. The rain will continue into Saturday. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Centre, Huntingdon, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Somerset counties until 2:00 PM on Saturday. Use caution while you travel, if you come across a road covered in water, you want to turn around and take a different route. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Briefly this evening the rain tapers before it picks back up tonight. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with fog and more rainfall.

HUNTINGDON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO