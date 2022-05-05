ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MAD MAXEY’S 34 WASN’T ENOUGH FOR SIXERS, EMBIID’S RETURN IS!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Maxey’s 34 points wasn’t enough in a Game 2 loss at the Heat, and he added three rebounds, one assist, two steals...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 4

Michael Drayer
3d ago

Maxey played a nice game but without Embiid the 76ers just aren't deep enough and have no real consistent 3 pt shooter either. Nice run but unless there is a miracle and Embiid can come back 100% in the next game, which is doubtful, the 76ers are done.

Reply
2
Related
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid’s girlfriend: Anne de Paula

They say that chicks dig scars, but sometimes, they really just want an NBA player in life. Conversely, plenty of NBA superstars like Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had once desired to be in a relationship with a Brazilian model. I say “had” because Embiid is now actually the significant other to one, and that bombshell is none other than Anne de Paula. In this piece, we will get to know about Mrs. Process, how did she meet Embiid, what made her busy before she caught the eye of the Cameroonian, and more. Take a deep breath and maybe watch some Joel Embiid highlights to get you going, then come back to continue reading this dedicated piece about the woman who captured the heart of The Process. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Joel Embiid’s girlfriend: Anne de Paula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sixers Fined For Joel Embiid Situation: Fans React

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Sixers would face a fine for their handling of the Joel Embiid's injury. Tweeting, "The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week."
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Photos: Meet Joel Embiid's Longtime Supermodel Girlfriend

Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat second round playoff series is set to tip off later tonight. Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers lineup in Game 3. Embiid, who's battling a facial injury and a thumb injury, was clearly not at 100 percent, but his presence on the court was massive. Philadelphia topped Miami in Game 3 to cut the series to a 2-1 deficit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Financial World

Joel Embiid's appearance in Game 3 is still in question

After losing the first two games against Miami Heats, the question, of whether Embiid is going to be able to play in Game 3, arises for the 76ers. "I really don't know," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after Wednesday night's 119-103 loss to Miami in Game 2, via ESPN "We talked [Tuesday], and we talked [Wednesday].
NBA
WKRG

Embiid returns for 76ers in Game 3 with protective mask

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the playoff series Friday against Miami after sitting out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Embiid warmed up in a protective mask as he makes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ray Didinger Retires After 53 Years Covering Philadelphia Eagles

Ray Didinger, a Philadelphia sports media legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent decades covering the Philadelphia Eagles, announced his retirement Sunday. Didinger covered the Eagles for 53 years, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia, for whom he was a pre and postgame analyst. Filled with emotion, Didinger told...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy