Oklahoma State

The News 9 Team Monitors Metro Road Conditions For Flash Flooding Threat

By News 9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486PtH_0fTg89J400

Following a night of severe storms, News 9's Caleb Califano and Brittany Toolis were out in the northwest and southwest metro to give updates on the latest road conditions as flash flooding is a threat.

: Live Updates: Storms Push East After Tornadoes; More Storms Likely Overnight

For a live look at our 24/7 interactive radar as rainfall and storms continue, click here.

To see a live Oklahoma road condition map, click here.

The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 are keeping up to date with the latest weather updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Uc3_0fTg89J400

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

