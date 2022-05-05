ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured following assault, robbery near Parkway in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a blunt object, believed to be a gun, during a robbery in the area of Parkway late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Parkway for the report of an assault. Once at the location, they observed two victims who had been struck by a blunt object.

Officials say the object used in the attack is believed to be a firearm, although none of the victims were shot during the robbery.

Both victims, a 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, are receiving treatment to non life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

