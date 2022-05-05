UNG: MBA program goes online for fall semester

(WSBTV.com News Staff)

The University of North Georgia’s Cottrell Master of Business Administration program will be offered online for new students starting this fall. UNG will continue to provide in-person courses for students already in the program who prefer to continue in that modality.

Dr. Mary Gowan, dean of the Mike Cottrell College of Business, said the number of alumni who wanted a second degree from UNG but don’t live near one of the school’s campuses drove the decision.

“We have been closely watching what is happening with other MBA programs across the country and know that the only way to grow our program is to make the move to online,” Gowan said. “I’ve talked to a number of deans around the country who have had great success with such a move, so we are paying close attention to lessons we can learn from their journeys to make sure we have the resources lined up for success.”

The change to online for incoming students comes after some courses had already moved there.

Students will earn 32 credits for the general MBA and 36 credits for the MBA with a graduate certificate specialization. UNG offers graduate certificates in cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and innovation, and technology leadership.

“We are moving the program online in order to meet the needs of working professionals who need flexibility and also to make the program available to prospective students around the country and around the world, including UNG alumni,” Dr. Wendy Walker, MCCB associate dean for faculty and graduate programs, said.

“This also can build the diversity of our classes, helping students to learn in an environment that better reflects the environments in which most of us work every day.”

Investing in the advanced degree provides functional knowledge in a variety of business fields while also addressing skills such as analytics, ethical decision-making, and professionalism. With a number of networking opportunities, relevant coursework and competitive pricing, the Cottrell MBA is one of the best values in the state.

“An MBA can benefit students by improving their leadership and decision-making skills so that they can be more of an asset to their current organizations and have more leverage in the job market,” Walker said. “The MBA exposes students to new business challenges and experiences. Working with classmates from other industries and companies to solve problems helps them develop into better strategic thinkers.”

