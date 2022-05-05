ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington Police Department investigating shots fired incidents

KBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that took place near the same location. The Hawk...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

3 cows killed, one person injured in car vs. cattle accident on Highway 218 near Hills

Three cows were killed and one person was injured in a car vs. cattle accident near Hills. According to the Hills Fire Department, just after 9:45 Monday night firefighters joined Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies, the Iowa State Patrol and the Johnson County Ambulance Service in responding to a single-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 218 about a mile north of the Hills exit.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KCRG.com

Police: Des Moines woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen back in 2018. Scoggins was originally charged with first-degree murder before making the deal.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KCRG.com

Police make arrest in fatal two-vehicle accident on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in relation to a fatal vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:56 pm, Cedar Rapids Police and Firefighters were dispatched to the southbound area of I-380 and Highway 30 for a report of a two-vehicle accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Local 4 WHBF

QCA man arrested after fire truck/field sprayer crash

A Walcott man has been arrested in connection with a motor vehicle collision with injuries in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue south of Durant on May 2 after a collision between a Durant fire truck and an agricultural field sprayer. Around 7:58 p.m., Muscatine Joint Communications (MUSCOM) received a call of a motor vehicle […]
WALCOTT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa woman charged with meth and marijuana possession after traffic stop

An Iowa woman was charged with meth and marijuana possession after a traffic stop and a reported skirmish with officers. Police stopped 45-year-old Jennifer Knerr of Brighton Iowa on Mormon Trek Boulevard at around 5:45 pm Sunday afternoon because the Pontiac she was operating had no plates on it. During contact, Knerr reportedly made furtive movements inside the vehicle trying to hide things. A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics, and she was asked out of the vehicle.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on 7 Warrants

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Kane Allen Michael Farlow of Creston on Saturday for Domestic Abuse, Assault-Strangulation, and Interference with Official Acts. In addition to those charges, Officers charged Farlow with a Department of Corrections Warrant for a Violation of Parole. Farlow had 7 Union County Warrants:. DUS-Driving while License...
CRESTON, IA
KBUR

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

Waterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout Waterloo. Radio Iowa -reports that, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service, the people who’ve been arrested are...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man convicted of selling meth in casino parking lot

An Iowa City man accused of a string of crimes in 2021 was convicted of selling meth in a Riverside Casino parking lot. KCRG TV reports that 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with authorities on March 18th of 2021. The witness testified that they saw several more bags of meth in Poggenpohl’s backpack, and saw him enter the casino with that backpack.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 12:00 pm, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Fairchild Rd just north of Horak Rd. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch. An investigation showed that the...
LINN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy