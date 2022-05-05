ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTg4XjV00 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In South Carolina, there were an average of 1.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, South Carolina has reported 28,633.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the seventh most of all 50 states. South Carolina has reported 345.1 deaths per 100,000, the 18th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Greenville-Anderson metropolitan area has reported 295,109 confirmed cases, or 32,938.4 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in South Carolina.

Spartanburg, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 30,903.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Greenville-Anderson peaked at 12.5% in April 2020, and is now at 3.1% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 295,109 32,938.4 3,910 436.4
Spartanburg, SC 307,617 95,065 30,903.7 1,542 501.3
Columbia, SC 824,278 252,837 30,673.8 2,309 280.1
Florence, SC 205,502 60,660 29,518.0 936 455.5
Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 220,247 28,437.0 1,881 242.9
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 126,788 27,325.8 1,465 315.7
Sumter, SC 140,714 36,626 26,028.7 548 389.4
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 49,117 22,871.5 469 218.4

