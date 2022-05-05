This is the City in Pennsylvania With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Pennsylvania, there were an average of 13.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Pennsylvania has reported 22,040.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the ninth fewest of all 50 states. Pennsylvania has reported 349.0 deaths per 100,000, the 15th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the York-Hanover metropolitan area has reported 119,534 confirmed cases, or 26,827.5 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Pennsylvania.

Lebanon, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,318.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in York-Hanover peaked at 15.3% in April 2020, and is now at 4.0% as of November 2021.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 119,534 26,827.5 1,499 336.4 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,775 26,318.8 518 370.7 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,518 26,285.3 694 450.2 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,756 26,130.6 732 550.3 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 211,742 25,279.3 2,967 354.2 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,653 25,061.7 517 452.2 Reading, PA 418,025 102,986 24,636.3 1,594 381.3 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,952 24,350.5 362 353.3 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,790 24,188.6 615 499.4 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,872 23,664.5 339 403.7 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 531,688 22,805.1 7,837 336.1 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,928 22,537.6 1,888 349.0 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,493 22,313.0 522 310.7 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 123,890 22,296.7 2,236 402.4 State College, PA 161,960 35,666 22,021.5 348 214.9 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,281,877 21,086.5 18,233 299.9 Erie, PA 273,835 57,638 21,048.4 759 277.2 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,574 20,940.7 2,040 357.3

