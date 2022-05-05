This is the City in North Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In North Carolina, there were an average of 12.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, North Carolina has reported 25,355.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 25th most of all 50 states. North Carolina has reported 223.2 deaths per 100,000, the 11th fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Greenville metropolitan area has reported 52,475 confirmed cases, or 29,408.8 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in North Carolina.

Burlington, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 28,852.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Greenville peaked at 10.5% in April 2020, and is now at 4.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,475 29,408.8 175 98.1 Burlington, NC 163,324 47,123 28,852.5 476 291.4 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,584 28,794.7 1,316 358.9 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 374,195 28,086.2 1,562 117.2 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 698,271 27,430.9 5,686 223.4 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,133 27,361.3 442 301.3 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,999 26,656.7 375 192.2 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 134,866 25,980.7 1,001 192.8 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 169,518 25,444.9 1,570 235.7 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,305 25,327.1 387 313.1 New Bern, NC 124,786 29,266 23,453.0 261 209.2 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 176,627 23,177.5 1,841 241.6 Wilmington, NC 288,337 66,232 22,970.3 508 176.2 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 137,001 21,860.9 749 119.5 Asheville, NC 454,351 96,323 21,200.1 1,137 250.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .