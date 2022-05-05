This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Ohio, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Ohio has reported 23,073.3 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 11th fewest of all 50 states. Ohio has reported 328.8 deaths per 100,000, the 23rd most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lima metropolitan area has reported 27,504 confirmed cases, or 26,657.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Ohio.

Mansfield, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,132.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Lima peaked at 20.4% in April 2020, and is now at 4.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Lima, OH 103,175 27,504 26,657.6 477 462.3 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,646 26,132.1 507 418.7 Springfield, OH 134,726 35,039 26,007.6 585 434.2 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 542,746 24,650.8 5,808 263.8 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 190,812 23,746.3 3,011 374.7 Toledo, OH 644,137 152,599 23,690.5 2,088 324.2 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 483,234 23,257.4 4,593 221.1 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,883 21,940.4 2,521 465.3 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 445,347 21,651.4 6,267 304.7 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 85,406 21,365.6 1,839 460.1 Akron, OH 703,845 147,754 20,992.4 2,154 306.0

