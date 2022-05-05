ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTg4RR900 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Oregon, there were an average of 20.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Oregon has reported 17,101.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the third fewest of all 50 states. Oregon has reported 177.9 deaths per 100,000, the seventh fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bend metropolitan area has reported 46,758 confirmed cases, or 25,104.8 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Oregon.

Albany-Lebanon, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 21,467.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Bend peaked at 18.3% in April 2020, and is now at 4.6% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Bend, OR 186,251 46,758 25,104.8 286 153.6
Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 26,845 21,467.8 268 214.3
Salem, OR 422,678 85,212 20,160.0 849 200.9
Medford, OR 216,574 43,098 19,899.9 531 245.2
Grants Pass, OR 86,251 16,467 19,092.0 334 387.2
Corvallis, OR 91,107 15,795 17,336.8 70 76.8
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 385,542 15,763.7 3,535 144.5
Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 58,401 15,642.8 533 142.8

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Medford, OR
Bend, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Corvallis, OR
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Lowest Housing Costs in Every State

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
VERMONT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Use Food Stamps

The U.S. is in a period of historic inflation, and rising food prices are a leading driver. At grocery stores across the country, food prices are about 10% higher than they were a year ago, and consumers are feeling the squeeze. An estimated 23.7 million American adults – or 9% of the 18 and older […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The US City With the Widest Income Gap

Day after day, Americans are reminded about the gulf between the very rich and the poor. The U.S. currently is home to scores of billionaires, led by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet. A the same time, millions of Americans live below the poverty line. Recently headlines have shown that low wages […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Oldest Historic Town in Every State

This year the United States will celebrate its 246th birthday – but many of its oldest continuously occupied settlements far predate the founding of the country.  A few of the oldest towns around America have continued to grow over the years and are now big cities. Some, like Albany, New York and Santa Fe, New […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Town Where It Takes Longest To Get To Work

The COVID-19 pandemic completely changed traffic patterns in cities across the country. Millions of people who had commuted to work could not do so. The virus made companies shutter their offices, and in some cases, this lasted for months. A portion of these closed their offices permanently, and their employees will continue to work remotely. […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy